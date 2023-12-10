10 December 2023
World football
News
10 December 2023 09:00
Bayern conceded 5 balls in the away match, Borussia 3 as a host - VIDEO

Bayern suffered a heavy defeat in the Bundesliga.

Idman.biz reports that the national champion was defeated by Eintracht with the score of 1:5.

Having conceded 3 goals before the break, Bayern was disappointed two more times after the break. Ebimbe played a major role in the victory by scoring a double for the hosts. The last time the Munich club lost with such a score was 4 years ago. At that time, the away match with Eintracht ended with a score of 1:5.

Union Berlin won after a break of three and a half months. The Berlin club won against Borussia Münchengladbach. The last time the team left the field with 3 points was on August 26.

Dortmund "Borussia" lost to "Leipzig" at home.

German Bundesliga
14th round
Eintracht - Bayern - 5:1
Haydenheim - Darmstadt - 3:2
Union Berlin - Borussia M - 3:1
Werder - Augsburg - 2:0
Wolfsburg - Freiburg - 0:1
Borussia M - Leipzig - 2: 3

Idman.biz

