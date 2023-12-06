6 December 2023
"Neftchi" football player: "We can't score goals"

6 December 2023 14:48
"I am neither satisfied with myself nor with the performance of my teammates. Our duty is to score a goal and we are not able to do it."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the Argentinian player of "Neftchi" Lucas Melano at the press conference held today.

The 30-year-old forward said that it took a lot of time to adapt to the team: "The head coach is giving me a chance in the last games. I want to score goals. I'm working on it. I hope this will be done in the future."

It should be noted that Melano, who was transferred to "Neftchi" in September this year, played 7 games in the Azerbaijan Championship.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

