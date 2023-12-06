6 December 2023
EN

Lewandowski has decided on his future at Barcelona

World football
News
6 December 2023 11:24
Lewandowski has decided on his future at Barcelona

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski will not leave Barcelona.

Idman.biz reports that journalist Shay Lagasse shared about this on the social network.

He wrote that the 35-year-old football player will spend the next season in the Catalan club. He said that the management of "Barcelona" does not intend to consider future offers for the forward next summer.

Earlier, the media have written that Lewandowski could say goodbye to Barcelona in the summer transfer window. At the same time, the club where he could move was not named.

It should be noted that the Polish forward scored 8 goals and 4 assists in 17 matches in this season.

Idman.biz

Related news

Florian Wirtz is torn between two choices: “Man City” or “Liverpool”
11:13
World football

Florian Wirtz is torn between two choices: “Man City” or “Liverpool”

"Manchester City" and "Liverpool" eye Leverkusen’s 20-year-old midfielder
The AFFA official has been appointed to the Champions League
11:04
World football

The AFFA official has been appointed to the Champions League

The match will take place on December 13
Lionel Messi was named Time’s 2023 athlete of the year
5 December 21:11
World football

Lionel Messi was named Time’s 2023 athlete of the year

Lionel Messi has been named TIME Athlete of the Year for 2023 for his incredible impact on soccer in the United States
Sheffield United sack Heckingbottom
5 December 17:41
World football

Sheffield United sack Heckingbottom

The first separation in the Premier League happened

The death of a 19 year old Spanish futsal player after a shock
5 December 17:36
World football

The death of a 19 year old Spanish futsal player after a shock

Raul Jurado Calvo dead after colliding with his opponent
Man United: “We’re taking action against a number of news organizations”
5 December 17:33
World football

Man United: “We’re taking action against a number of news organizations”

Ten Hag’s press conference took place this afternoon

Most read

The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale
5 December 09:48
World football

The Red Devils and Jim Ratcliffe to confirm stake sale

A stake sale will be confirmed between Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United next week
Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO
5 December 15:32
World football

Rafael Leao came to the awards in a skirt - VIDEO

Leao is in the symbolic team
The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO
4 December 13:55
Other

The Republican Tournament in jiu-jitsu was held, the Brazilian ambassador watched the fights - PHOTO

At the end of the competition, the winners were awarded with medals, certificates and prizes
Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship has will be held
3 December 16:04
Gymnastics

Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship has will be held

The tournaments will start on December 10