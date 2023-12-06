Lewandowski has decided on his future at Barcelona

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski will not leave Barcelona.

Idman.biz reports that journalist Shay Lagasse shared about this on the social network.

He wrote that the 35-year-old football player will spend the next season in the Catalan club. He said that the management of "Barcelona" does not intend to consider future offers for the forward next summer.

Earlier, the media have written that Lewandowski could say goodbye to Barcelona in the summer transfer window. At the same time, the club where he could move was not named.

It should be noted that the Polish forward scored 8 goals and 4 assists in 17 matches in this season.

