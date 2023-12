Zumrd Aghayeva, the chief specialist of AFFA's Children and Youth Competitions Department, has received the next appointment.

Idman.biz reports that she will be the UEFA representative of the match between "Sankt-Polten" (Austria) and "Slavia Prague" (Czech Republic) within the framework of the III round of group B of the UEFA Champions League among women.

The match will take place on December 13.

Idman.biz