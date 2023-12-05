5 December 2023
EN

Sheffield United sack Heckingbottom

World football
News
5 December 2023 17:41
English club "Sheffield United" has parted ways with its head coach Paul Heckingbottom after 5-0 humiliation

Idman.biz reports that the team management also said goodbye to Stuart McCall and Mark Hudson, who are in the coaching staff.

This was the first separation of the season in the Premier League.

46-year-old Heckingbottom started working with "Sheffield United" in November 2021. Under his leadership, the team was promoted from the Championship to the Premier League in the 2022/2023 season.

It should be noted that "Sheffield United" is at the bottom of the Premier League with 5 points after the XIV round.

Idman.biz

