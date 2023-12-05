Man United: “We’re taking action against a number of news organizations”

Ten Hag’s press conference took place this afternoon.

Idman.biz reports according to MailSport that Kaveh Solhekol, the chief reporter of Sky Sports, the Manchester Evening News' correspondent Samuel Luckhurst, The Mirror's David McDonnell, and Rob Dawson of ESPN have not been allowed to join.

The statement of Manchester United: “We’re taking action against a number of news organizations today, not for publishing stories we don’t like, but for doing so without contacting us first to give us the opportunity to comment, challenge or contextualize.

We believe this is an important principle to defend and we hope it can lead to a re-set in the way we work together.”

Idman.biz