The Portuguese attacker of Milan, Rafael Leao, shocked everyone at the "Gran Gala del Calcio 2023" awarding ceremony in Italy.

Idman.biz reports that "Gran Gala del Calcio 2023" is considered an Oscar award and is given to the players who finished the season with the best result in Italy.

In the event Rafael Leao, who is in the symbolic team, went on stage wearing a skirt.

It should be noted that Victor Osimhen of "Napoli" was selected as the best striker.

Idman.biz