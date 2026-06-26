Vugar Rasulov wins Sheki Open 2026 chess festival

The Sheki Open 2026 International Chess Festival, the second tournament of the Azerbaijan Chess Tour, has come to an end.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Vugar Rasulov claimed victory in the A tournament after scoring seven points in nine rounds. Murad Ibrahimli also finished on seven points but placed second on tiebreaks, while Islam Hajiyev completed the podium with 6.5 points.

The B tournament was won by Emin Ganjaliyev, who edged Kazakhstan's Mahammad Valiyev and Azerbaijan's Vusal Ahmadov on tiebreaks after all three players collected seven points.

In the C tournament, Mahammadali Allahverdiyev secured first place with eight points. Yusif Guliyev finished second, while Fateh Mirza took third.

Rapid and blitz competitions were also held as part of the festival. Islam Hajiyev won the rapid event, while Hungary's Sanan Sjugirov emerged victorious in the blitz tournament.

Sheki Open 2026 was organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports as the second event of the Azerbaijan Chess Tour. More than 400 players from 10 countries took part in the festival.

The next tournament of the Azerbaijan Chess Tour will be held in Lankaran.