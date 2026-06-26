Uğurcan Çakır thanks Azerbaijani fans after World Cup exit - İDMAN.BİZ from USA- VIDEO

Türkiye goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır thanked Azerbaijani supporters following his team's victory over the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to İdman.Biz's correspondent covering the tournament, Çakır expressed his appreciation for the backing his team received from Azerbaijan.

"I would like to thank all the Azerbaijani people who supported us. They are our brothers," the goalkeeper said.

Çakır admitted that Türkiye had hoped to reward Azerbaijani fans by reaching the knockout stage.

"We won today, but it was not enough to advance. Still, I sincerely thank all the people of Azerbaijan who stood behind us," he added.

Türkiye defeated the United States 3-2 in their final Group D match but finished bottom of the group after losing their opening two games, ending their World Cup campaign despite the victory.