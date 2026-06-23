23 June 2026
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Messi, Mbappe and Haaland lead their teams into World Cup knockout stage - VIDEO

World Cup 2026
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23 June 2026 09:12
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Messi, Mbappe and Haaland lead their teams into World Cup knockout stage

Several teams booked their places in the knockout stage as Matchday 12 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup concluded with four matches across Groups I and J, İdman.Biz reports.

Defending champions Argentina became one of the first teams to advance after a 2-0 victory over Austria in Group J. Lionel Messi scored both goals, finding the net in the 38th minute and deep into stoppage time. The brace carried the Argentine captain to 18 career World Cup goals, extending his remarkable legacy on football’s biggest stage and helping his side reach six points from two matches.

France also secured qualification from Group I with a commanding 3-0 win over Iraq. Kylian Mbappe scored twice, while Ousmane Dembele added another goal in a match that was interrupted for nearly two hours due to severe weather in Philadelphia. Despite the lengthy delay, the French maintained control and comfortably claimed their second consecutive victory.

Norway joined France in the knockout rounds after defeating Senegal 3-2 in an entertaining contest. Marcus Holmgren Pedersen opened the scoring before Erling Haaland struck twice to put the Scandinavians in command. Ismaila Sarr responded with a brace for Senegal, but Norway held on to secure a historic result. The victory sends the Norwegians into the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 1998.

The most dramatic match of the day came between Jordan and Algeria. The World Cup debutants took the lead through Nizar Al-Rashdan in the first half, but Algeria responded strongly after the break. Nadir Benbouali equalised in the 69th minute before Amine Gouiri completed the comeback with the winning goal eight minutes from time. The 2-1 victory keeps Algeria’s qualification hopes alive, while Jordan became the latest team eliminated from the tournament after suffering a second straight defeat.

With the group stage entering its decisive phase, several football heavyweights have already secured their places in the knockout rounds, while the battle for the remaining tickets continues across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Idman.Biz
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