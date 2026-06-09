9 June 2026
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Spain beat Peru ahead of World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026
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9 June 2026 09:43
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Spain beat Peru ahead of World Cup 2026

Spain claimed a 3-1 victory over Peru in an international friendly played on the night of June 9.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedri were among the scorers for the European side, while Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese also put the ball into his own net. Jairo Velez scored the only goal for the South American team.

The match formed part of Spain's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The former world champions will travel to the tournament as one of the favorites after recently enjoying success in major international competitions.

At the World Cup, Spain will compete in Group D, where they are set to face Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in the first stage of the competition.

Idman.Biz
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