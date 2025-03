The International Figure Skating Tournament, dedicated to the memory of Mariya Olszewska, has concluded in Łódź, Poland.

Azerbaijani figure skater Leyli Akhundova competed in the event, finishing in 17th place with a total score of 105.46 points, Idman.biz reports.

She ranked 16th in both the short program (37.50 points) and the free skate (67.96 points).

A total of 29 athletes participated in the women’s competition.

