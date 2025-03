An international figure skating tournament has started in Lodz, Poland.

Azerbaijani figure skater Leyli Akhundova is also participating in the competition dedicated to the memory of Maria Olchevska, Idman.biz reports

Azerbaijani athlete will take to the ice today and tomorrow. She will first demonstrate her skills in the short program, then in the free skate.

34 participants are competing in the junior girls' competition.

Idman.biz