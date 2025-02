The European Youth Winter Olympic Festival has officially begun in Georgia.

Idman.biz reports that the opening ceremony of this continent-wide multi-sport event took place in Bakuriani.

Azerbaijan's sole athlete participating in the festival, figure skater Leyli Akhundova, was present at the ceremony.

The festival, which is being held in Bakuriani and Batumi, will run until February 16.

Idman.biz