Rustam Najafov: "Shahdag hosts a major event for the first time"

"We are hosting such a major competition for the first time."

Idman.biz reports that, these remarks were made by Rustam Najafov, Chairman of the Board of Shahdag Tourism Center, regarding the Ski Mountaineering World Cup that began today.

Najafov highlighted the excitement of ski mountaineering as a spectator sport: "Fans can watch the World Cup from the stands, observing the entire race route as if it were in the palm of their hands. We are delighted to welcome athletes from 26 countries and esteemed guests to this event. For many, this is their first encounter with Shahdag."

He expressed hope that Shahdag would maintain its place on the international ski mountaineering calendar for years to come.

The World Cup also serves as a qualifying event for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

