The Golden Spin figure skating tournament continues in the capital of Croatia, Zagreb.

Idman.biz reports that the women’s individual competition has also begun. Azerbaijani representative Nargiz Suleymanova showcased her skills on the ice, earning 44.34 points in the short program.

With this score, Suleymanova finished in 16th place. A total of 23 figure skaters competed in the event.

Today, participants will determine the top competitors in the free program.

