Our athlete was 10th in the Grand Prix - VIDEO

8 December 2023 10:41
The Grand Prix of weightlifting continues in Doha, the capital city of Qatar.

According to Idman.biz, Omar Javadov (73 kg) was the first among our male athletes to lift the barbell in the Azerbaijan national team.

The athlete performing in group B achieved a total of 312 kg (146+166) in two movements. He took 10th place with this indicator.

Nazila Ismayilova (49 kg), the only our female athlete who participated in the Grand Prix, finished 19th.

On December 12, Ali Shukurlu, and the next day, Dadash Dadashbeyli, the leader of our team, will compete for medals.

It should be noted that 382 (176 women, 206 men) athletes from more than 70 countries participates in the license tournament for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

