11 September 2025
EN

Murov Az Terminal signs new Russian setter

Volleyball
News
11 September 2025 13:20
The “Murov Az Terminal” volleyball team has signed a new player.

The club’s press service has announced this, Idman.biz reports.

Russian setter Aleksandr Khaybulov has been added to the roster.

Idman.biz

