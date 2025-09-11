Murov Az Terminal signs new Russian setter

The “Murov Az Terminal” volleyball team has signed a new player.
The club’s press service has announced this, Idman.biz reports.
Russian setter Aleksandr Khaybulov has been added to the roster.
Idman.biz
The “Murov Az Terminal” volleyball team has signed a new player.
The club’s press service has announced this, Idman.biz reports.
Russian setter Aleksandr Khaybulov has been added to the roster.
Idman.biz
The 193 cm tall player, a product of Brazil’s Minas club, brings international experience from Hungary, Qatar, and Cyprus
Experienced players share advice and motivation with young athletes
Vusala Kazimova to oversee medical services at beach volleyball event in Italy
Ulkar Karimova, Yuliya Karimova, and Ayshan Abdulazimova strengthen newly formed Tovuz team
Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Argentina tops the group, Brazil scrapes 5th, while Bolivia earns a play-off chance in dramatic final round results
Azerbaijan to host Ukraine as key fixtures include France vs. Iceland and Hungary vs. Portugal