Azerbaijani volleyball doctor appointed to European U-18 Championship

Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation doctor and member of the medical commissions of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV), Vusala Kazimova, has been appointed to an international competition.

Kazımova will participate in the European U-18 Beach Volleyball Championship for girls and boys, Idman.biz reports.

Our compatriot will oversee the organization of medical services as a CEV representative at the event, which will take place in Corigliano Rossano, Italy, from September 10 to 14.

Idman.biz