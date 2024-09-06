6 September 2024
Bulgarian volleyball joins Ganja

6 September 2024 13:07
Ganja has signed a contract with Bulgarian volleyball player Nikol Duleva.

As Idman.biz reports, the club's press service released information about this.

The 23-year-old player spent the 2023/2024 season in the Swiss club VFM. Nicole Duleva played at the French teams Stella Calais, Romans, Vandoeuvre Nancy, and her country's Kazanlak and Rakovski.

Ganja included local volleyball players Yuliya Karimova, Narmina Musayeva, Fidan Azayeva, Amina Ramazanova, Asiyat Abuyeva, Khanim Jalilova, Russian Anastasia Atepalina, Maria Tushova, Thai Tichakorn Boonlert, Ukrainian Olena Napalkova and Brazilian Caroline Perotto.

