Rostislav Pevtsov: "It was a long and difficult road"

"The ticket to Paris is finally approved."

Idman.biz reports that these words belong to Rostislav Pevtsov, a triathlete of the Azerbaijan national team.

The athlete who won a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games shared about this success: "It was a long and difficult road with ups and downs. It's a push to prepare my body and mind for my third Olympics. For the third time - it's just beautiful."

It should be noted that Azerbaijani athlete also participated in Rio-2016 and Tokyo-2020.

Idman.biz