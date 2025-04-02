2 April 2025
British tennis player Francesca Jones collapses during match - VIDEO

Tennis
2 April 2025 15:30
21
Francesca Jones collapsed on the court during her match at a tournament in Bogotá, Colombia.

The British player was facing Argentina’s Julia Riera when she began feeling unwell and collapsed during the third set (2-6, 7-5, 3-5), Idman.biz reports.
“Due to a physical issue, Francesca Jones has withdrawn from her match against Julia Riera at 6-2, 5-7, 5-3 in favour of the Argentinian,” the tournament posted on X. “We wish the British tennis player a speedy recovery.”

Medical personnel provided immediate assistance, and Jones was taken off the court in a wheelchair while unconscious.

Jones, who was born with a genetic condition, has a total of five missing fingers and toes.

