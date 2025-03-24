24 March 2025
EN

Novak Djokovic sets new masters record

Tennis
News
24 March 2025 10:55
17
Novak Djokovic sets new masters record

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has set a new record in Masters 1000 tournaments.

According to Idman.biz, Djokovic became the all-time leader in Masters wins after his latest victory at the Miami Open. In the Round of 32, he defeated Argentina’s Hugo Carabelli in 1 hour and 47 minutes, winning 6-3, 7-5 (7-1).

With this win, Djokovic secured his 411th Masters victory, surpassing Rafael Nadal (410 wins). The third spot on the all-time list belongs to Roger Federer (381 wins).

Up next, Djokovic will face Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the next round.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Novak Djokovic - first time since 2018
9 March 16:05
Tennis

Novak Djokovic - first time since 2018

One of the best players in tennis history, Novak Djokovic, has been disappointing his fans lately
Venus Williams returns to the court
20 February 16:15
Tennis

Venus Williams returns to the court

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is making her comeback to professional tennis

World number one tennis player disqualified
15 February 15:33
Tennis

World number one tennis player disqualified

23-year-old Italian will not compete until May
Sobolenko lost in the final - PHOTO
25 January 16:59
Tennis

Sobolenko lost in the final - PHOTO

The women's competition at the Australian Open-2025 has come to an end
Farewell to Australian Open-2025 from Osaka
17 January 13:16
Tennis

Farewell to Australian Open-2025 from Osaka

Japanese tennis player could not finish the match of the 3rd round
The oldest ATP champion in the last 47 years
11 January 13:25
Tennis

The oldest ATP champion in the last 47 years

French won the championship at the ATP-250 tournament held in Oakland

Most read

McGregor's chances of becoming the country's president
22 March 13:56
MMA

McGregor's chances of becoming the country's president

Conor McGregor has a real chance of becoming the president of Ireland
UEFA Nations League semi-finalists to be determined
23 March 14:15
Football

UEFA Nations League semi-finalists to be determined

The second legs of the UEFA Nations League 1/4 finals will be held today
Welsh club footballer arrested
23 March 17:15
Football

Welsh club footballer arrested

A Welsh club footballer has been arrested for dealing cocaine
A test full of firsts: Azerbaijan national team faces Haiti
22 March 10:52
Football

A test full of firsts: Azerbaijan national team faces Haiti

The Azerbaijani national team will play its next match today