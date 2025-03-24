Novak Djokovic sets new masters record

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has set a new record in Masters 1000 tournaments.

According to Idman.biz, Djokovic became the all-time leader in Masters wins after his latest victory at the Miami Open. In the Round of 32, he defeated Argentina’s Hugo Carabelli in 1 hour and 47 minutes, winning 6-3, 7-5 (7-1).

With this win, Djokovic secured his 411th Masters victory, surpassing Rafael Nadal (410 wins). The third spot on the all-time list belongs to Roger Federer (381 wins).

Up next, Djokovic will face Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the next round.

