Venus Williams returns to the court

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is making her comeback to professional tennis.

The 44-year-old veteran will compete in the WTA-1000 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Idman.biz reports.

Williams has received a wild card entry for the tournament, marking her 10th appearance at the event. She previously reached the semifinals three times (1998, 2001, and 2018).

The American tennis star last played in March 2024, where she was defeated by Diana Shnaider 3-6, 3-6 in the opening round of the Miami Open. Williams is currently ranked 974th in the WTA rankings.

The Indian Wells tournament, featuring a total prize pool of $9 million, will take place from March 5 to 16.

Idman.biz