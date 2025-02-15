15 February 2025
EN

World number one tennis player disqualified

Tennis
News
15 February 2025 15:33
40
World number one tennis player disqualified

World number one tennis player Yannick Sinner has been disqualified for three months for doping.

23-year-old Italian will not compete until May 4, Idman.biz reports.

In March 2024, Sinner tested positive for clostebol. However, it was determined that the substance entered the athlete's body without his knowledge and did not have a performance-enhancing effect, and the violation was caused by the negligence of the tennis player's entourage.

Therefore, WADA's punishment was not large.

Note that Sinner will miss the Masters tournaments in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid during the suspension period, but will be able to return during the Masters tournament in Rome (May 7-18) and compete in the French Open.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Sobolenko lost in the final - PHOTO
25 January 16:59
Tennis

Sobolenko lost in the final - PHOTO

The women's competition at the Australian Open-2025 has come to an end
Farewell to Australian Open-2025 from Osaka
17 January 13:16
Tennis

Farewell to Australian Open-2025 from Osaka

Japanese tennis player could not finish the match of the 3rd round
The oldest ATP champion in the last 47 years
11 January 13:25
Tennis

The oldest ATP champion in the last 47 years

French won the championship at the ATP-250 tournament held in Oakland
Osaka is in the final again
4 January 13:10
Tennis

Osaka is in the final again

He will play in the decisive match of the tournament in Auckland
Djokovic and Kyrgios knocked out in Brisbane doubles after close match
1 January 15:15
Tennis

Djokovic and Kyrgios knocked out in Brisbane doubles after close match

The match lasted for 1 hour and 14 minutes
Unsuccessful tennis debut for former Man Utd player Diego Forlan - VIDEO
14 November 2024 14:35
Tennis

Unsuccessful tennis debut for former Man Utd player Diego Forlan - VIDEO

The former Manchester player United Diego Forlan experienced an unsuccessful debut in tennis

Most read

Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs
13 February 11:18
Football

Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs

Europa League playoffs kick off today with eight exciting matches in the first leg
Neymar's passion for gaming: Astonishing 11,345 hours logged - PHOTO
13 February 16:53
Football

Neymar's passion for gaming: Astonishing 11,345 hours logged - PHOTO

Brazilian football star Neymar’s dedication to gaming is just as serious as his professional career

Real Madrid’s top 10 greatest comebacks
14 February 15:48
Football

Real Madrid’s top 10 greatest comebacks

The ranking of Real Madrid’s greatest comebacks in the UEFA Champions League has been revealed
Fenerbahce triumphs over Anderlecht, Galatasaray falls in the Netherlands – VIDEO
14 February 09:12
Football

Fenerbahce triumphs over Anderlecht, Galatasaray falls in the Netherlands – VIDEO

The UEFA Europa League play-off stage kicked off today with an action-packed slate of first-leg fixtures