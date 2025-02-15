World number one tennis player disqualified

World number one tennis player Yannick Sinner has been disqualified for three months for doping.

23-year-old Italian will not compete until May 4, Idman.biz reports.

In March 2024, Sinner tested positive for clostebol. However, it was determined that the substance entered the athlete's body without his knowledge and did not have a performance-enhancing effect, and the violation was caused by the negligence of the tennis player's entourage.

Therefore, WADA's punishment was not large.

Note that Sinner will miss the Masters tournaments in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid during the suspension period, but will be able to return during the Masters tournament in Rome (May 7-18) and compete in the French Open.

Idman.biz