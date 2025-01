The women's competition at the Australian Open-2025 has come to an end.

In the final, Belarusian Arina Sobolenko and American Madison Keys faced each other, Idman.biz reports.

Although the world's number one was considered the favorite of the match, Keys won. The 14th ranked player won in three sets - 6:3, 2:6, 7:5. This was the 29-year-old tennis player's first title in the Grand Slams.

Sobolenko had been the champion at the Australian Open for the past two years.

Idman.biz