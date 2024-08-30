30 August 2024
Sea Breeze Padel Cup: The first winners have been announced

The winners of the first round of the Sea Breeze Padel Cup international padel tournament, organized by the Azerbaijan Tennis Federation and supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, have been determined.

In addition to Azerbaijan, participants from Turkiye, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Russia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Great Britain joined the fight, Idman.biz reports.

The pair of Vasil Mladenov and Kirill Dimitrov from Bulgaria won the competition in which 32 people participated.

Tamerlan Azizov and Yusif Rzayev from our local athletes took the 2nd place, and Deniz Gursoy and Simsek Basaran from Turkiye took the 3rd place.

At the end, diplomas and medals were presented to the winners and prize-winners.

The tournament will end on September 1.

