Azerbaijan's Para taekwondo team left for Manchester, England.

Idman.biz reports that the team led by head coach Farid Taghizade will compete in the final stage of the Grand Prix.

The Azerbaijani team includes Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg), Imameddin Khalilov (70 kg) and Abulfaz Abuzarli (80 kg).

It should be noted that our Para taekwondo players will join the fight in the K-44 category.

Idman.biz