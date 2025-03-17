11 medals in Belgium

The Azerbaijani junior taekwondo team participated in the Belgian Open international tournament.

Azebaijan’s junior taekwondo athletes won 11 medals at the event held in Lommel, Belgium, Idman.biz reports.

The athletes earned 6 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals. Madina Aslanli (29 kg), Eda Eren (55 kg), Tapdig Guluzada (33 kg), Adish Jalilov (49 kg), Elmir Salimov (53 kg), and Rasul Javadzada (61 kg) defeated all their opponents to claim the top spot on the podium.

Yusif Naghizada (57 kg), who only lost in the final, earned a silver medal. Fidan Mukhtarzada (29 kg), Aysu Aslanli (41 kg), Abil Mehrali (45 kg), and Fuad Hasanov (+65 kg) each secured bronze medals.

Idman.biz