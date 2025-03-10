Azerbaijani referee named best at Dutch Open Taekwondo Championship

At the 52nd Open Dutch Taekwondo Championship in Eindhoven, the best referees of the tournament were announced.

The Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation reported that Azerbaijani international referee Aygul Abdullayeva was honored as the best female referee of the event, Idman.biz reports.

The championship also proved successful for Azerbaijani athletes. In the senior competition, they secured two bronze medals, while in the junior category, they claimed 5 gold, 5 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

The tournament featured a total of 70 referees.

Idman.biz