Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes begin training camp – PHOTO

The training camp for the Azerbaijan national team, consisting of junior taekwondo athletes, has officially commenced.

According to the press service of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, the camp is taking place at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex, Idman.biz reports.

The training is being conducted under the guidance of head coach Sabuhi Zulfugarov and senior coach Jalil Abdullayev.

During the initial phase of the camp, the focus is on improving the physical conditioning of the athletes.

Idman.biz