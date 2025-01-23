23 January 2025
EN

Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes begin training camp – PHOTO

Taekwondo
News
23 January 2025 12:24
24
Azerbaijani taekwondo athletes begin training camp – PHOTO

The training camp for the Azerbaijan national team, consisting of junior taekwondo athletes, has officially commenced.

According to the press service of the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, the camp is taking place at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex, Idman.biz reports.

The training is being conducted under the guidance of head coach Sabuhi Zulfugarov and senior coach Jalil Abdullayev.

During the initial phase of the camp, the focus is on improving the physical conditioning of the athletes.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan's taekwondo youth team kicks off 2025 training camp in Baku
17 January 17:56
Taekwondo

Azerbaijan's taekwondo youth team kicks off 2025 training camp in Baku

The team’s first preparation of 2025 is taking place in Baku

Taekwondo athletes gear up for the new season
17 January 16:48
Taekwondo

Taekwondo athletes gear up for the new season

The Azerbaijani national taekwondo team intensifies preparations for the upcoming season

U21 Azerbaijan Championship to be held
15 January 16:37
Taekwondo

U21 Azerbaijan Championship to be held

There are promising taekwondo athletes in the U21 age group
Gashim Magomedov: "I will soon return my Olympic medal" - PHOTO
15 January 14:32
Taekwondo

Gashim Magomedov: "I will soon return my Olympic medal" - PHOTO

Magomedov noted visible signs of wear and tear on the medal
Azerbaijani athlete to return medal from Paris 2024 - Reason revealed
15 January 13:43
Taekwondo

Azerbaijani athlete to return medal from Paris 2024 - Reason revealed

Anar Baghirov, Head of the International Relations Department of the National Olympic Committee, confirmed this
Zahid Mammadov appointed head coach of Azerbaijan’s U21 taekwondo team
14 January 18:23
Taekwondo

Zahid Mammadov appointed head coach of Azerbaijan’s U21 taekwondo team

The new head coach for Azerbaijan's U21 Taekwondo national team has been announced

Most read

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
22 January 11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
FCSB reveals starting lineup for Europa League clash against Qarabag
20 January 16:45
Football

FCSB reveals starting lineup for Europa League clash against Qarabag

Gigi Becali surprises fans with two key selections for the Baku match

Ancelotti decides to leave Real Madrid
20 January 17:59
Football

Ancelotti decides to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti has made a definitive decision regarding his future
Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"
21 January 18:19
Football

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has clarified his plans regarding his future with the club