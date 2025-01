The training camp for Azerbaijan’s youth taekwondo team has officially begun.

Idman.biz reports that the team’s first preparation of 2025 is taking place in Baku.

The camp is being led by head coach Rashad Mammadov, with assistant coaches Aykhan Taghizada and Farida Azizova. The primary focus of the training sessions is on tactical and technical skills development.

