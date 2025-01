The Azerbaijani senior taekwondo team has started its first training camp of 2025.

The team is holding the camp in Baku, Idman.biz reports.

The first training session was conducted under the leadership of the team's head coach Mammad Abdullayev, senior coach Elnur Amanov, and coach Gunay Zeynalova. The main focus of the camp is on general physical conditioning.

After the 12-day physical preparation period, the team will be selected to participate in international competitions.

Idman.biz