14 January 2025
EN

Taekwondo athletes to open the season in Al-Fujairah

Taekwondo
News
14 January 2025 11:49
28
The first international competition of the year for taekwondo athletes will take place in Al-Fujairah, UAE.

The ranking tournament will be held on February 9-10 in the Arab country, and the Azerbaijani national team is preparing for the event, Idman.biz reports.
The next tournament on the list is the traditional Turkish Open, which will be held in Antalya from February 13-16.

As for the main event of the year, the World Championship will take place in China from October 24-30.

The host cities for some tournaments are yet to be determined. This includes the World Championships for athletes under 21 and women.

