2024 taekwondo season kicks off with key tournaments and World Championship in China

26 December 2024
Taekwondo
News
26 December 2024 15:53
The new season of World Taekwondo will begin in February.

During this period, tournaments will be held in which the Azerbaijani team typically competes, Idman.biz reports.

The events include a ranking tournament in Fujairah (UAE) on February 9-10, as well as the Turkish Open in Antalya from February 13-16.

As for the year's main tournament, the World Championship will take place from October 24-30 in Wuxi, China.

Additionally, there are still some tournaments whose locations have not yet been confirmed, including the World Championship for taekwondo athletes under 21 and the Women's World Championship.

