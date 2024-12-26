2024 taekwondo season kicks off with key tournaments and World Championship in China

The new season of World Taekwondo will begin in February.

During this period, tournaments will be held in which the Azerbaijani team typically competes, Idman.biz reports.

The events include a ranking tournament in Fujairah (UAE) on February 9-10, as well as the Turkish Open in Antalya from February 13-16.

As for the year's main tournament, the World Championship will take place from October 24-30 in Wuxi, China.

Additionally, there are still some tournaments whose locations have not yet been confirmed, including the World Championship for taekwondo athletes under 21 and the Women's World Championship.

Idman.biz