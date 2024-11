Aygul Abdullayeva, an international-level taekwondo referee from Azerbaijan, has been honored as the Best Referee at the Bosnia and Herzegovina Open 2024.

Idman.biz reports that Abdullayeva earned this recognition for her outstanding officiating during the competition.

She was specifically acknowledged as the best referee among female officials.

Abdullayeva officiated at the U21 European Taekwondo Championship, held recently in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

