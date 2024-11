The Azerbaijani taekwondo team continues their impressive performance at the international Bosnia and Herzegovina Open 2024 in Sarajevo.

Idman.biz reports that t wo of our athletes secured spots on the podium in the seniors' category:

Salima Guliyeva (46 kg) won silver.

Zemfira Hasanzade (49 kg) claimed bronze.

On the first day of the competition, the representatives in the junior category earned one gold and one bronze medal.

Idman.biz