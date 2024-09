World Taekwondo announced the new world ranking of athletes.

Idman.biz reports that Gashim Magomedov, the silver medalist of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games in the 58 kg category, is in second place.

The Azerbaijani taekwondo player is behind his opponent in the Olympic final - Korean Park Tae-joon.

Gashim, who has 120 rating points, is 80 points behind the leader. At the same time, our athlete is 78 points ahead of Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi (Tunisia), who took the 3rd place.

Idman.biz