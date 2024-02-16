Fajr Open: 2 more medals from Azerbaijan

The Fajr Open International Taekwondo Tournament in Tehran, the capital of Iran, has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that on the last day of the G1 competition, the Azerbaijani national team won 2 more medals.

Yashar Mammadli (68 kg) and Eltaj Gafarov (80 kg) won bronze in the national team. With this, the team finished Fajr Open with 3 bronze medals. Earlier, Rahid Valiyev (54 kg) also advanced to the third step of the victory podium.

It should be noted that our national team will participate in the G2 category World Taekwondo President's Cup in Tehran after the Fajr Open. The competition will be held on February 16-19.

