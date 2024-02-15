15 February 2024
Fajr Open: Azerbaijani taekwondo player won bronze

Fajr Open: Azerbaijani taekwondo player won bronze

The Azerbaijani taekwondo team won its first medal at the Fajr Open held in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Idman.biz reports that Rahid Valiyev distinguished himself in the G1 category competition.

The taekwondo player, fighting in the weight of 54 kg, won a bronze medal.

The tournament will be concluded today.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team will participate in the G2 category World Taekwondo President's Cup in Tehran after the Fajr Open. The competition will be held on February 16-19.

