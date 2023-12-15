15 December 2023
15 December 2023
Gashim Magomedov promised for license to the Olympics: "Then I will have a good rest"

I am very happy to have qualified for the finals of the Grand Slam. Everything went without damage, I was satisfied with my performance. I will continue at the same pace in the main stage."

Azerbaijan national team taekwondo player Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) told Idman.biz.

The member of the national team, who won the title of the winner of the "Grand Slam" qualifying round held in Wuxi, China, said that the most difficult fight in the competition was against a Korean athlete: "I had 4 fights. I tried my hand at the first two fights with a local athlete, in the third with an Iranian, and in the final with a Korean taekwondo player. My most difficult meeting happened in the final. Because in decisive matches, a small mistake decides everything. I think that if I qualify for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games, I will be my main competitor there. You have to be ready not only physically, but also mentally for this prestigious competition."
The European champion also emphasized that he wants to end the year on a positive note: "In principle, I spent the year well. I won a bronze medal at the European Games and a gold medal at the European Championship, despite the unsuccessful performance, to put it mildly, at the Baku World Championship. "I won the last competition of the year - the final of the Grand Slam, and I will have a good rest before the Olympics, having obtained a license."

It should be noted that Gashim Magomedov will perform in the final stage of the Grand Slam on December 17. If the Azerbaijani athlete wins this tournament, he will get a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

