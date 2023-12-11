European Taekwondo Championship: Azerbaijani player won a bronze medal

Azerbaijani taekwondo player Zemfira Hasanzade won a bronze medal in the European U-21 Championship.

Idman.biz reports that the member of the national team (46 kg) climbed to the third step of the podium in Bucharest, the capital of Romania.

Hasanzade defeated Finland's Ada-Emilia Tammila in her first fight. She then defeated Giulia Galiero (Italy) and Melina Georgiou (Greece) and advanced to the semi-finals. At this stage, Zemfira lost to Sofia Garcia Marquina (Spain) and took the 3rd place in the European Championship.

Idman.biz