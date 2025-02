Another international table tennis competition - WTT Youth Star Contender Doha 2025 tournament - has started in the capital of Qatar, Doha.

Azerbaijani athletes distinguished themselves on the first day, Idman.biz reports.

Onur Guluzade and Yagmur Mammadli, competing in the U-15 category, took 3rd place in the mixed doubles competition.

WTT Youth Star Contender Doha 2025 tournament will conclude on February 2.

Idman.biz