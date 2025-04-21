Azerbaijan’s table tennis players head to Sarajevo for WTT Youth Contender

Azerbaijan's table tennis team is set to compete in the WTT Youth Contender tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Six players from the national team will showcase their skills at the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Under the guidance of coaches Elnur Hidayatzada and Ramil Jafarov, the team will include Rustam Hajili, Adil Ahmadzada, Onur Guluzada, Aylin Asgarova, Marziyya Nurmatova, and Yagmur Mammadli.

The team has already departed for the tournament, which will start on April 22 and conclude on April 25.

Idman.biz