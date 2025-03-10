Azerbaijan’s table tennis players competing in Berlin and Havirov, Czechia

Azerbaijani table tennis players have embarked on their next international challenges.

The WTT Youth Contender tournament has simultaneously started in Berlin, Germany, and Havirov, Czechia, Idman.biz reports.

Onur Guluzada and Tunar Bagirov will compete in Berlin from March 10 to 12 under the guidance of the national team’s head coach, Mikhail Timofeev. Meanwhile, Yagmur Mammadli and Aylin Asgarova will showcase their skills in Havirov under the leadership of coach Elnur Hidayatzada.

From March 14 to 16, the boys will compete in Havirov, while the girls will participate in the corresponding tournament in Berlin.

Idman.biz