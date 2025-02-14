14 February 2025
EN

Azerbaijani table tennis player claims bronze at WTT Youth Contender

Table tennis
News
14 February 2025 10:01
24
Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade has secured a bronze medal at an international competition.

Idman.biz reports thatGuluzade achieved this success at the WTT Youth Contender tournament held in Turkiye.

Competing in the U17 category, Onur displayed a confident performance, advancing to the semifinals. However, he was narrowly defeated 2-3 by Benyamin Faraji (Iran), a medalist at the World Championship, settling for third place.

Additionally, Onur Guluzade and Yagmur Mammadli are set to compete in the U15 mixed doubles final tomorrow. The tournament, taking place in Nevsehir, will conclude on February 15.

