Azerbaijan Championship of Veteran Table Tennis Players Kicks Off Today.

In the competition held at the Shua Sports and Health Complex, men compete in the 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and over 70 age groups, and women in the over 40 age group, Idman.biz reports.

About 60 participants have participated in this championship. They will determine the winners and prize-winners in both individual and doubles competitions.

Azerbaijan Championship will conclude tomorrow.

Idman.biz