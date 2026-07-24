Azerbaijan's Guluzade to compete at WTT Youth Contender in Almaty

Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade has travelled to Kazakhstan for another international tournament.

As reported by Idman.biz, Guluzade will compete at the WTT Youth Contender event in Almaty under the guidance of Azerbaijan national team head coach Mikhail Timofeyev.

The tournament began today and will run until July 27.

Guluzade heads into the competition in strong form after winning a bronze medal at the European Youth Championships in Portugal just a few days ago, adding another international success to his growing career.