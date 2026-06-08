8 June 2026
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Azerbaijan's Onur Quluzade claims bronze at WTT Youth Contender - PHOTO

Table tennis
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8 June 2026 12:23
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Azerbaijan's Onur Quluzade claims bronze at WTT Youth Contender

Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Quluzade has secured a third-place finish at the "WTT Youth Contender" tournament held in Helsingborg, Sweden, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation, Quluzade competed under the guidance of national team head coach Mikhail Timofeyev and impressed throughout the tournament. The young athlete topped his group after recording victories over opponents from Sweden and France.

Quluzade continued his strong run in the knockout stage, defeating players from Israel and Luxembourg to reach the semi-finals. His campaign ended in the last four after a defeat to a French opponent, earning him a bronze medal finish.

The result marks another encouraging achievement for one of Azerbaijan's promising young table tennis players. Following the tournament, Quluzade joined an International Table Tennis Federation training camp in Halmstad, Sweden, which will continue until 13 June.

Idman.Biz
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