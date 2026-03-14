How Table Tennis Is Developing in Azerbaijan – Photo Report by İDMAN.BİZ

The Azerbaijan women's national table tennis team may still be relatively young, but it has already produced a number of strong emerging players — both among girls and boys.

In 2025, the women’s team won medals at the CIS Games and the Islamic Solidarity Games. The athletes now have even bigger ambitions for future competitions. For example, 17-year-old Aylin Askerova dreams of competing at the World Championships and the Olympic Games, and hopes to become a coach after finishing her playing career. She is coached by her mother, with whom she spent much of her childhood training in the gym.

“I started winning competitions and decided to continue,” she says.

Another player, 17-year-old Merziya Nurmatova, has been involved in table tennis for ten years. Her journey began with school training sessions after her parents encouraged her to try the sport. Today she combines her professional career with studies at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Education and Sport.

The oldest player among the girls is 21-year-old Zemfira Mikailova, who followed in the footsteps of her father, a table tennis coach. Much of her childhood was spent in the training hall. At first she simply watched the sessions, but gradually became involved herself.

“I didn’t expect to go this far in sport, because I initially started out of curiosity,” she admits. “Table tennis used to be less popular. When I was younger there were fewer competitions and training camps, but later their number increased. Now there are more opportunities to develop in the sport.”

According to Askerova, although the strength of boys and girls in table tennis is comparable, girls sometimes find it easier to progress because the level of competition among boys in Azerbaijan is higher.

Rising talents in the men’s team

The Azerbaijan men's national table tennis team also features a number of promising athletes. Coaches describe 15-year-old Onur Guluzade as one of the team’s leading talents. However, the player himself avoids such titles, saying that “all the national team’s tennis players are strong.”

Guluzade began playing table tennis at the age of six after his older sister took up the sport. While she later focused more on her studies, he continued pursuing athletic success.

“She is proud of me and happy about my achievements,” the young athlete says.

He already has several accomplishments to his name. This year his goal is to become a European champion, while in the future he hopes to compete at the Olympic Games.

The youngest generation dreaming big

Even younger Azerbaijani table tennis players have big ambitions. Nine-year-old Kerim Jamal looks up to several favorite professional players. He followed in the footsteps of his father, a former athlete.

According to Jamal, he enjoys table tennis because it is exciting, involves fewer serious injuries and requires quick decision-making.

Ten-year-old Alekber Mirzaliyev shares his friend’s opinion.

“Take boxing, for example — there are injuries. Tennis is safer,” he says. His father was also involved in sports.

In many ways, table tennis in Azerbaijan resembles a large family where generations replace one another. Many athletes continue family traditions and pass their love for the sport on to their children.

Mirzaliyev often attended training sessions with his father before eventually asking to join himself. At home they even have a table tennis table where they practice together. The young athlete dreams of becoming an Olympic champion.

“For that, you have to train a lot,” he says.

Ten-year-old Saida Guluzade was also introduced to the sport by her father when she was six. She loves table tennis, although balancing training with school can be difficult.

“I wake up around six in the morning, do my homework, go to school, then change and head to training, and return home late,” she explains.

Sometimes she gets tired and complains to her parents, but she still finds time for hobbies — listening to music, playing brain-training games and spending time outside with friends.

A “younger” sport

According to Farhad Ismayilov, senior coach of the women’s national team, interest in table tennis has grown thanks to the success of Azerbaijani athletes at international competitions. The number of young players and amateurs has increased, and schools often invite children to join free training sessions.

He also noted that the sport is developing in the regions as well. The best athletes from those areas compete in national tournaments, and those who show strong results are invited to the national team.

“We have athletes from Sheki and Shabran who successfully represent the national team,” he said.

Ismayilov emphasized that table tennis has become noticeably “younger.”

“In the Soviet Union we usually started this sport at the age of nine or ten, but now we attract children as young as five or six,” he explained.

According to him, within just a few months of training it becomes possible to understand whether a child has athletic potential, although no one can guarantee a great future.

“Speed, strength and endurance are essential in this sport. Your eyes, brain and virtually every muscle in the body must work together. Amateur and professional table tennis are very different.”

He also noted that although the sport is less injury-prone than many others, injuries still occur, such as shoulder or knee problems.

Ismayilov added that there is an ongoing debate about whether left-handed players have an advantage.

“Some say left-handers feel the ball better than right-handers, but it cannot be stated with certainty because there are many world-class right-handed players.”

The coach also explained how athletes train outside the gym when they do not have access to a professional table.

“At home they focus on physical conditioning, stand in front of a mirror and repeat the same movements many times so that they become automatic. There are also many high-quality matches on YouTube that players can study to improve their tactics.”